Fake Hudson Valley ICE Agent Sparks Investigation, Police Say

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Andy Kwok, age 53, was arrested in a Levittown restaurant for pretending to be an ICE agent, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., Kwok, a Delmar, Albany County resident, was dining at K City Hot Pot and Sushi, located at 3056 Hempstead Turnpike.

He was dressed as a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officer, complete with a fraudulent ID card and a firearm holstered to his hip, police said.

A fellow CBP Officer saw Kwok and reported him – a short time later, Nassau County Police allegedly confirmed that the man did not work for any law enforcement agency at all, and he was taken into custody.

Kwok is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due to re-appear at Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, Nov. 6.

Nassau County Detectives are now working with Homeland Security to investigate whether Kwok has engaged in fraud.

They urge any community member who has information on Kwok posing as an ICE agent, or who feels they may have been defrauded by him, to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

Calls can also be placed to Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-DHS-2ICE or 1-646-989-0607.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.