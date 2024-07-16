Failed Inspection Closes Part Of Tarrytown's H-BridgeFailed Inspection Closes Part Of Tarrytown

The northeast ramp of the "H-Bridge" in Tarrytown, which carries Railroad Avenue over Metro-North tracks, is closed to traffic until further notice, village officials announced on Monday, July 15.

The emergency closure was prompted by a failed inspection of the northeast portion of the bridge. The bridge's span must now be reduced to one direction to avoid the compromised section, officials said.

As the closure continues, traffic can only proceed north over the bridge heading west toward the Hudson River through the Depot Plaza intersection. Meanwhile, all eastbound traffic will need to exit the waterfront through Beekman Avenue and Sleepy Hollow.

Officials are now working to complete the repair as soon as possible. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.