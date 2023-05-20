Eye Drops Tainted With Bacteria Now Linked To 4 Deaths, Dozens Of Infections, CDC Says

Patients who have used EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears and Delsam Pharma artificial ointment and who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately, the CDC said.

A total of 81 patients have been identified in 18 states as of Monday, May 15.

At this time, there is no recommendation for testing of those who have used those products and who are not experiencing any signs or symptoms of infection, the CDC noted.

Adverse outcomes that were associated with clinical (non-surveillance) cultures and reported to public health include 14 patients with vision loss, and an additional four patients with enucleation (surgical removal of eyeball),

Eye infection symptoms may include:

Yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye

Eye pain or discomfort

Redness of the eye or eyelid

Feeling of something in your eye (foreign body sensation)

Increased sensitivity to light

Blurry vision

The 18 states where cases have been identified are:

New York

Connecticut

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Delaware

Ohio

California

Colorado

Florida

Illinois

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

To read the latest CDC advisory, click here.

