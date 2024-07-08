New Advisory Issued To NYers For Extreme Heat, Severe Storms, Unhealthy Air: Hochul

In an announcement on Monday, July 8, Hochul warned that above-average temperatures and high humidity would arrive in the state in the next few days. This includes "feels like temperatures" at or above 95 degrees, which can cause an increased risk of heat illnesses, Hochul's office said.

In response, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the Hudson Valley, New York City, and parts of Long Island beginning at noon on Monday and continuing into Tuesday, July 9.

"Heat waves can be dangerous — I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions necessary to stay safe during this extreme heat,” Hochul said, adding, "Keep an eye on your local forecast, stay hydrated, and postpone outdoor activity if possible.”

Along with the heat, levels of ozone and fine particulate matter pollution are expected to rise. This prompted officials from the state Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health to issue an air quality health advisory on Monday until 11 p.m. in the New York City Metro region, which includes Westchester and Rockland counties.

Because of the poor air quality, those with cardiovascular or respiratory diseases, as well as young children and the elderly, are used to limit strenuous outdoor physical activity during the afternoon and early evening, when ozone levels are highest.

The heat and polluted air aren't all that's coming, though—severe thunderstorms associated with Hurricane Beryl are expected to pummel the state beginning on Tuesday night and lasting into Thursday, July 11 for much of update New York, according to Hochul.

The storms may cause isolated instances of flash flooding.

