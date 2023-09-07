'Exceptionally Dangerous Weather Event': Lee Becomes Powerful Hurricane, May Hit Cat 5 In Days

Lee, located in the Central Atlantic, is now packed with 110 mile-per-hour winds, making it a Category 2 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"A more significant threat from Hurricane Lee to the US East Coast could unfold during the middle or end of next week if the storm turns toward the coast," according to AccuWeather.com.

Lee is expected to continue strengthening over the next couple of days, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale this weekend, "making it an exceptionally dangerous weather event," AccuWeather noted

Swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents across portions of the Lesser Antilles late this week.

"Residents along the US East Coast from Florida to Maine and Atlantic Canada should closely monitor the situation," according to AccuWeather.com..

For the current projected path and timing for Lee, see the first image above.

View 2023 list of Atlantic storm name here.

For more info on Tropical Storm Lee from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

The hurricane season began Thursday, June 1 and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

