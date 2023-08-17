Partly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Estranged Wife Sues Ex-Rockland County Podiatrist, Sister For Alleged Murder-For-Hire Scheme

The wife of a once sought-after Hudson Valley podiatrist has sued her estranged husband and his sister for allegedly scheming to have her killed.

Ira Bernstein, a Ramapo podiatrist, has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot
Ira Bernstein, a Ramapo podiatrist, has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot Photo Credit: Ira Bernstein/Facebook
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Rockland County resident Ira Bernstein, age 49, of Montebello, and Northern Westchester resident Jaclyn Goldberg, age 40, of Bedford, are being sued by Susan Bernstein, as they face criminal charges in the alleged plot.

This is the alleged second such plot the podiatrist has undertaken to kill his wife Susan Bernstein, of Sloatsburg, who filed the lawsuit on Thursday, July 27 in the New York State Supreme Court.

Ira Bernstein spent almost five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to kill his wife with his former girlfriend, Kelly Gribeluk, age 43, of Airmont, in 2015.

During that attempt, Ira Bernstein pleaded guilty to plotting to hire a hitman for $100,000 to run over Susan Bernstein.

In the latest criminal charges, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office says Ira Bernstein allegedly conspired to hire a Haverstraw landscaper to kill his wife and then worked with his sister, who is also an attorney, to destroy a tape that outlined the plans with the landscaper.

Susan Bernstein, who is divorcing Ira Bernstein, echoes the State Attorney's case, as well as asks for an undisclosed amount of money. 

In the State Attorney's case, Ira Bernstein is charged with:

  • Criminal solicitation in the second degree,
  • Criminal solicitation in the fourth degree,
  • Tampering with physical evidence,
  • Conspiracy in the fifth degree. 

In that case, Ira Bernstein and Goldberg, who are both free without bail, are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 29. 

In the civil case, no dates have been scheduled for a hearing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE