El Niño Now Forming Could Be 'Historically Strong': What It Means For Snowfall This Winter

There is a 35 percent chance of it becoming "historically strong" for the November-January season, according to a brand-new update from the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center.

El Niño events, which usually form every three to four years, are triggered by warmer surface water in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, with warmer water leading to stronger El Niños.

The last time there was a "super" El Niño was 2015-2016. Traditionally, "super" El Niños have caused floods, fatal fires, and mudslides across the globe.

What does this mean for the US?

Expect warmer-than-normal temperatures for the Northeast - from New York and Pennsylvania through New England - and northern parts of the mid-Atlantic.

In the southern US, temps will be closer to average.

Regarding precipitation, expect above-level amounts through January 2024 in areas shown in shades of green in the first image above.

For a look at predicted temperatures through January 2024, click on the second image above.

