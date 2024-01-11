Duo Nabbed In 12 Rockland County Vehicles Larcenies, ID Theft, Police Say

Rockland County residents Jayquan Boone, age 31, of Spring Valley, and Sara Quituizaca, age 25, of Hillcrest, were charged on Wednesday, Jan. 10 following a several-months-long investigation into at least 12 cases involving the two, said the Ramapo Police.

On Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, the Ramapo Police Investigations Division began an investigation into the larcenies from several motor vehicles, all taking place in the Village of Chestnut Ridge, Ramapo Police said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that two suspects stole from unlocked motor vehicles, before using the stolen property (credit/debit cards) at local businesses throughout Spring Valley and Hillcrest, the department added.

Both were charged with:

Four counts of identity theft

Four counts of criminal possession of stolen property

12 counts of conspiracy

Petit larceny

Five counts of attempted petit larceny.

Quituizaca was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.

