Duo Nabbed For Tearing Down Israeli Flag From Government Building In Rockland

Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime for allegedly tearing down an Israeli flag from a government building and damaging it.

 Photo Credit: Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Rockland County in Ramapo on  Tuesday, Nov. 13 at a government building on Route 59.

According to Lt. Christopher Franklin of the Ramapo Police, officials found that an Israeli flag was removed from the exterior of the building by a group of individuals, damaging it in the process, and left with the flag in their possession.

The Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division was able to identify members of the group and made two arrests to date, Franklin said.

Those arrested  were Orange County resident Alter Goldberger, age 75, of Monroe, and Rockland County resident Yehonatan Ovadia, age 32, from Chestnut Ridge.

They were charged with:

  • Criminal mischief as a hate crime
  • Petit larceny as a hate crime
  • Conspiracy as a hate crime. 

Both men were arraigned on the charges and released on their own recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Ramapo Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Ramapo Police Investigations Division at 845-357-2400.

