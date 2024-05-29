Driver Airlifted After Rockland County Crash

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, near the Palisades Parkway Exit 9W/Thruway.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, troopers who responded could not locate a vehicle crash.

At 6 a.m., a male passenger crawled up an embankment just north of the Exit 9W ramp and flagged down a motorist, who then dialed 911, Nevel said.

Nevel said a preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling northbound on the Palisades Parkway when it went off the right shoulder by Exit 9W and traveled down a steep embankment, coming to rest 200 feet in the woods.

The vehicle overturned, and the driver was ejected and partially trapped underneath. Nanuet firefighters freed the driver, who was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

Both occupants of the vehicle are from Spring Valley.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, Nevel said.

According to the Nanuet Fire Department, which performed the rescue, the driver's condition was stable when he was airlifted.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.