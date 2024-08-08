Dramatic Video Shows Officers Rescuing Residents From Burning Hudson Valley Home

The blaze happened in Ossining on Tuesday night, Aug. 6, when a residence on Maurice Avenue went up in flames, according to Ossining Police.

Arriving officers discovered that several residents were trapped in the rear of the building. However, a live wire in front of the burning porch blocked access to the residence.

Although the situation proved dangerous, officers raced behind the building and used a ladder to bring the residents outside to safety.

The dramatic scene was captured in body camera video released by the department on social media.

After the residents were rescued, they were evaluated for smoke inhalation by the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Meanwhile, the Ossining Fire Department was able to put the blaze out and stop the home from being completely destroyed, police said.

