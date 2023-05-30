Double Fatal: 22-Year-Old Man, 14-Year-Old Girl Both Hit By Car In Region

The crash took place in Sullivan County around 3 a.m., Monday, May 29, at 1524 Gulf Road in the town of Callicoon.

Trooper Steven Nevel said officers responded to the crash after the driver of the vehicle, identified as Alyssa Diaz, age 24, of Roscoe, notified police she had hit two people on Gulf Road.

An investigation revealed that Diaz was driving a 2012 Honda when she struck William Hardenberg, age 22, and a 14-year-old girl, both of Callicoon, Nevel said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

