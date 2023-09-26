Double-Fatal Orange County Crash: Update Released On Students' Conditions, Bus Driver ID'd

The crash happened on westbound I-84 in Orange County at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the town of Wawayanda, near Exit 15.

The bus, which was heading to a band camp in northeastern Pennsylvania, went through a wire barrier and down the embankment.

It was one of six buses carrying marching band members from Farmingdale High School on Long Island.

Around 43 people were injured, mostly students, and two adults were killed: Farmingdale High School band director Gina Pellettiere, age 43, of Massapequa, and Beatrice Ferrari, a 77-year-old Farmingdale resident who taught social studies at the school for over 26 years.

Five of the students suffered critical injuries, with three of them airlifted to the trauma center at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Late Tuesday morning, Sept. 26, New York State Police provided an update on the conditions of the students while releasing the identity of the bus driver.

"The five students who were listed in critical condition are all recovering and downgraded to less critical care," according to state police.

The bus driver has been identified as Suffolk County resident Lisa Schaffer, age 59, Centereach.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

