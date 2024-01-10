Double-Fatal Crash In Hudson Valley: 16-, 17-Year-Old HS Students ID'd As Victims

The collision occurred in Ulster County around 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 8 on Route 28 in the town of Shandaken.

A Preliminary investigation revealed that a Volvo tractor-trailer, driven by a 54-year-old Bronx man was traveling east when he saw a Honda stopped on the roadway waiting to turn north onto Route 212, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

The tractor-trailer struck the Honda in the rear and then crossed over in the double yellow line in the westbound lane striking a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe head-on causing the tractor-trailer to roll over, Nevel said..

A fourth vehicle, a 2018 Audi SQ5 traveling west, then struck the tractor-trailer.

All three occupants of the Hyundai were juniors at Kingston High School.

Dillon Gokey, age 16, of the city of Kingston, and Jack Noble, age 17, of the hamlet of Port Ewen were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy from Port Ewen was flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to Kingston Hospital for evaluation. The operator of the Audi was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Both teens killed in the crash were reportedly members of the school's baseball team.

Counseling is being offered at Kingston High School. Students seeking counseling should contact Principal Dr. Rachael Scorca at 845-943-3701.

