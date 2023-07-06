Double-Fatal Crash: Fire Breaks Out After Tesla Crashes Into House In Region

New York State Police released information on Wednesday, July 5 surrounding the crash that happened late last week in Columbia County, near the border of northwestern Dutchess County.

A days-long investigation determined that the 2022 Tesla Model X was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Route 9 in the town of Livingston and left the roadway at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 29.

The vehicle struck a tree and then the residence before the fire started.

The operator was found dead inside the Tesla and has not yet been positively identified, according to state police.

One occupant of the home was able to escape the flames prior to the arrival of first responders and was later transported to Albany Medical Center by Northern Dutchess Paramedics.

The second, Peter E. Lasher, age 81, was found dead inside the residence, police said.

This investigation is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available, state police said.

The following fire departments responded to the scene:

Clermont,

Taghkanic,

Germantown,

Greenport,

Claverack,

Ancram,

Mellenville.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

