Double-Fatal Crash: Driver At Large After Fleeing Scene In Orange County

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 in Orange County on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury.

A preliminary investigation by New York State Police revealed that a vehicle traveling north on the roadway struck two separate vehicles, resulting in two fatalities.

The driver who struck those vehicles fled the area on foot, according to state police.

"A search is ongoing for that individual," state police added.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The crashes led to an hours-long closure of Route 6 which has no reopened.

This investigation is ongoing.

Troopers are asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident. They are asked to call the State Police barracks in Middletown at 845.344.5300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.