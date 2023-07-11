Devastating Fire: 3 Businesses, Including Beloved Pizzeria, Destroyed At Rockland Plaza

The fire took place in Rockland County around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 at the Hillcrest Plaza at 312 Route 45 in Hillcrest.

A Ramapo officer on patrol discovered the fire and notified the Hillcrest Fire Department and began evacuating people at an open business in the mall, the department said.

Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 responded to a fully involved fire. Firefighters were met with heavy fire coming through the roof upon arrival, the department said.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from damaging additional businesses on both sides even with the nearby fire hydrant being inoperable.

One popular business destroyed was Pepe’s Pizzeria, a staple in Rockland County. The other two businesses were not named.

The Hillcrest Fire Company No.1 was assisted on the scene by:

Monsey Fire Department

Spring Valley Fire Department

Tallman Fire Department

New City Fire Department

Thiells Fire Department

West Nyack Fire Department

Nanuet Fire Department

Suffern Fire Department

Spring Hill Ems

Ramapo Police Department.

"Our hearts are with the local business owners that are dealing with this loss, some of which the fire department works with many times throughout the year," the fire department said. "It was with a quick response and a tactical, aggressive fire attack that the fire was able to be kept to the original stores, and no other units were affected."

One firefighter was transported to the hospital by EMS for a medical evaluation.

The fire is being investigated by Ramapo Police Investigations Division along with Rockland County BCI.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined.

