Special Election: Democrats Pick Nominee For NY Congressional District Held By George Santos

Party officials in Nassau County and Queens formally announced that Suozzi – who previously held the 3rd District seat – was their pick on Thursday, Dec. 7.

In a statement on X following the announcement, Suozzi said the district’s constituents “deserve better.”

“I will work day and night with both parties to deliver for the people, to make living here more affordable, safer and better,” he said.

“I delivered for this district before, and I will do it again by putting you ahead of partisanship. Let’s reject the nonsense and get back to work. Let’s fix this!”

Suozzi resigned from Congress in 2022 to run for the Democratic nomination for New York governor, ultimately losing to current Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Prior to representing the 3rd District, he was Nassau County Executive from 2002 to 2009 after serving as mayor of Glen Cove for eight years.

During his time in Congress, he was a member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, the International Conservation Caucus, and the Climate Solutions Caucus.

He voted in line with President Joe Biden’s stated position 100 percent of the time.

The special election to fill the 3rd District seat will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Republicans have not formally selected their nominee for the race, but among those favored is Michael Sapraicone, a retired New York City Police Department detective and US Navy veteran.

Sapraicone announced he was planning to challenge Santos for the job in July 2023.

The 3rd District is home to some 771,000 constituents, all of whom now find themselves without a voice in the House after Santos was ousted in a historic vote on Friday, Dec. 1.

His expulsion came on the heels of a damning House Ethics Committee report that found “substantial evidence” that he had committed crimes.

Santos is facing 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress.

He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and is scheduled to stand trial in September 2024.

