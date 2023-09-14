Democratic Committee Chair/Son Indicted for Campaign-Related Forgery, Rockland DA Says

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced Wednesday, Sept.13, that following an investigation into forged primary election petitions in Northern Westchester County, William Serratore, age 59, and Carmelo Serratore, age 24, in Mount Kisco, have been indicted and arrested on forgery related charges.

The case was handled by the Rockland County District Attorney's Office due to a conflict of interest because William Serratore once served as an assistant district attorney with the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, said Scott Waters, spokesman for the Rockland County DA's Office.

According to Walsh, on Monday, March 6, to Friday, April 7, William Serratore, the Mount Kisco, Democratic Committee Chairman is accused of forging and attesting to forged signatures on three separate petitions for Tom Luzio’s mayoral candidacy and filing the paperwork with the Westchester County Board of Elections.

In addition, on Sunday, April 2, Carmelo Serratore is accused of forging and attesting to forged signatures on one petition for the Mount Kisco mayor which was filed with the Westchester County Board of Elections, Walsh said.

William Serratore is the father of Carmelo Serratore and is also the director of the Yonkers Office of Sustainability.

William Serratore was charged with 15 felony counts, including forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and offering a false instrument for filing.

Carmelo Serratore was charged with four felony counts including forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Both were arraigned on Wednesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.