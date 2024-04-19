Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Hudson Valley Man, 64, Charged With Selling Drugs/Pills

A Hudson Valley man was charged with allegedly selling drugs in the region following a five-month investigation.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Michael Förtsch
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Orange County resident Thomas McDonnell, age 64, of Deerpark, was arrested on Thursday, April 18, by members of the Deerpark Police Department and the City of Port Jervis Police Department.

His arrest comes after a five-month investigation into the sale of narcotics in Deerpark and the City of Port Jervis, said Deerpark Police Chief Richard Sztyndor.

Following a search of his home, McDonnell was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sztyndor said.

The warrant resulted in the recovery of 128 oxycodone pills and 93 hydrocodone pills, he added.

McDonnell was arraigned in Middletown City Court and released on his own recognizance for a later court appearance.

