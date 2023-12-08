Dealer Charged With Selling Drugs, Guns In Rockland

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday, Dec. 6, Rafael Figueroa, age unknown, of Manhattan was indicted for the sale of fentanyl, heroin, and firearms.

The investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force seized more than 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl and over 75 grams of heroin worth $142,000, three loaded handguns, a loaded assault rifle, and three high-capacity ammunition feeding devices.

“Drug and gun traffickers put New Yorkers in danger and my office will continue to prosecute those who flood our communities with deadly weapons and narcotics,” said James. “This takedown successfully removed dangerous opioids and firearms from our streets. I want to thank our partners in law enforcement for their assistance throughout this investigation.”

As alleged in the indictment, from August 2022 to January 2023, Figueroa engaged in 11 separate sales of drugs and four separate sales of firearms.

The year-long investigation, which began with sales of fentanyl in New York County, spread to Rockland County and eventually included additional sales of heroin and firearms in the region, the Attorney General's Office said.

The investigation included hundreds of hours of physical surveillance, covert cameras, and undercover operations.

The indictment, unsealed before a Rockland County Court, charged Figueroa with 94 crimes, including criminal sale and criminal possession of controlled substances. He was also charged with felony firearms crimes.

James said the New York State Police Troops K and F and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.