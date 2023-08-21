Overcast 85°

Deadly Crash: 54-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In 2-Vehicle Wreck On Hudson Valley Roadway

A 54-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash on a Hudson Valley highway.

A 54-year-old New Jersey man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 209 near Third Street in Deerpark on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Michael Mashburn
The Orange County wreck happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in the town of Deerpark, on Route 209 near Third Street, according to State Police.

Investigators said New Jersey residents David Castner, of Highland Lakes in Sussex County, was driving a motorcycle southbound on Route 209 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Third Street. 

He collided with a pickup truck that was turning onto the highway and was thrown from the vehicle.

Despite attempted life-saving efforts by police and medics, Castner was pronounced dead at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

New York State Police are investigating the crash.

