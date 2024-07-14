Days-Long Scorching Stretch Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

A heat wave — three or more days when the temperature hits 90 degrees or higher — is likely from Sunday, July 14, through Wednesday, July 17.

"Heat and humidity often go hand in hand in the middle of July for the East, and conditions for the first part of the new week will be another example," according to AccuWeather.com. "However, considering that temperatures will surge to 5-15 degrees above the historical average, combined with high humidity, intense sunshine, and light winds, it's going to feel searing."

The hottest day of those four is expected to be Tuesday, July 16, when heat indices could reach around 105 degrees, reaching the "Heat Risk" level in the major to locally extreme categories, according to the National Weather Service.

After a mostly sunny Sunday, the following three days will be a mix of sun and clouds.

The high humidity will create conditions ripe for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening from Monday through Wednesday. Storms on Tuesday could be severe.

The change in the weather pattern will come on Thursday, July 18, when temperatures will begin to moderate, with highs generally in the upper 70s to low 80s both on Thursday and Friday, July 19.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.