Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Damaging Winds, Hail, Isolated Tornadoes Possible During New Round Of Scattered Severe Storms

Damaging winds that could cause power outages and drenching downpours that could lead to flooding are the main threats, along with possible large hail and isolated tornadoes, from scattered severe storms that will sweep through the Northeast ahead of a cold front.

Areas shown in orange have the highest chance of seeing severe storms.

Areas shown in orange have the highest chance of seeing severe storms.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Storms are expected to occur from about 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, amid humid conditions ahead of the front's arrival. 

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening." the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Sunday morning. "Some thunderstorms may become severe with the main threat from damaging wind gusts over 58 mph. 

"There is also a possibility of hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Any thunderstorm may produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. 

"Localized flash flooding is also possible."

Areas shown in orange in the image above from AccuWeather.com have the highest chance of seeing severe storms.

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected from the system, with locally higher amounts.

It will be warmer during the day on Sunday. The high temperature will generally be in the mid-80s, and the heat index will be higher.

After the system pushes off the coast overnight, there will be partial clearing overnight, leading to a bright and sunny day to start the new month.

 On Monday, July 1, the high temperature will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Look for plenty more sunshine on Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3, with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

The outlook for Independence Day on Thursday, July 4, calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-80s.

Unsettled weather will arrive Thursday night, bringing a chance of a new round of showers and thunderstorms, starting in the middle of the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE