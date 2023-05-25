Connecticut Woman Loses Leg In Shark Attack In Caribbean

The shark bit off her leg while snorkeling near a resort around 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, said The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police.

Police did not know what type of shark attacked the 22-year-old or what town or city in Connecticut she is from.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she is listed in serious condition, police said.

The Turks and Caicos, a British territory, is a small group of islands in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of the Bahamas.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

