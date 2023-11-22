Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 49°

SHARE

Covid-19: New Research Finds No Link Between Vaccines, 'Sudden Deaths'

Brand-new research says there's no link between COVID-19 vaccinations and "unexplained sudden deaths."

<p>COVID-19</p>

COVID-19

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Viktor Forgacs
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The findings by the Indian Council of Medical Research also showed that the receipt of two doses of a vaccine lowered the odds of unexplained sudden death.

The study was conducted at 47 hospitals across India and involved apparently healthy individuals aged 18-45 years without any known co-morbidity, who suddenly died of unexplained causes from October 2021 to March 2023.

Researchers pointed to other factors for sudden deaths, including past hospitalization for COVID, a family history of sudden death, binge drinking 48 hours or less before death, use of recreational drugs and substances, and performing vigorous-intensity physical activity two days or less before death.

"COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India," the researchers stated. "Past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history of sudden death, and certain lifestyle behaviors increased the likelihood of unexplained sudden death."

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE