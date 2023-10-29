Covid-19: New Data Reveals How Many Americans Have Gotten Updated Vaccine Shots

The updated vaccine has now been available for about a month and a half.

More than 1,200 people are dying of COVID each week in the United States four years after the pandemic started, the CDC says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the newest vaccine targeting Omicron subvariants being provided by both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for everyone 6 months of age and older.

Another updated vaccine, this one from Novavax, became available earlier this month and is recommended for those aged 12 and over.

The rollout of this year's booster was marked early on by some distribution offers, forcing some providers to cancel scheduled vaccine appointments.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services Department (HHS), as of the end of last week, nearly 15 million Americans have gotten the shot.

Six weeks after last year's bivalent COVID booster was made available, over 18 million people had received a dose by the middle of October 2022, according to HHS.

The CDC said earlier this month that those aged 65 and above accounted for 62.9 percent of COVID-related hospitalizations from January to August of this year.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free to everyone 6 months and older living in the United States, regardless of immigration or insurance status.

To find out where to get a vaccine near you, enter your zip code on this site from HHS or text your zip code to 438829.

