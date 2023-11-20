Covid-19: More Free At-Home Tests Now Available To US Households

Every American household may order four of the tests starting Monday, Nov. 20 by visiting covid.gov/tests, the Department of Health and Human Services says.

If a household did not order four tests when the program was restarted in late September, it may place two orders for a total of eight tests now.

About 15 million households ordered tests in September.

Rapid tests ordered this week will begin being delivered on Monday, Nov. 27. The cost of shipping is also covered.

But first, before throwing out tests past their expiration dates, HHS recommends visiting this page to see if expiration dates have been extended.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

