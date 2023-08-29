Covid-19: Hochul Urges 'Appropriate Precautions' After New Variant With 30 Mutations Identified

The BA.2.86 strain, now known as Pirola, has been identified in three states: Michigan, Virginia, and Ohio, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So far, the BA.2.86 variant has not been detected in New York, where officials have relied on a dual surveillance strategy using wastewater testing and laboratory clinical analysis, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said.

Officials say BA.2.86 has around 30 mutations and may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received COVID-19 vaccines.

Analysts have looked at wastewater data from the last six months and confirmed the new strain was not detected anywhere in the state.

Still, Hochul’s office is encouraging residents to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine that is tailored to protect against certain variants and is expected to be available in pharmacies and doctor’s offices this fall.

“While New Yorkers might want to be done with COVID-19, COVID-19 isn’t done with us,” Hochul said. “With the increase in hospitalizations and reported cases this summer, I strongly urge everyone to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their communities.

“To keep New Yorkers safe, my administration will continue to monitor this situation, share information on the new boosters as soon as it’s available, and continue to make N-95 masks available statewide.”

The Food and Drug Administration previously advised vaccine makers to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine to target Omicron variants. The new shot is expected to be released by the three major COVID vaccine producers in September 2023.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the New York State Health Department’s website.

