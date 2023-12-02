Covid-19: 'We're Going Back Up Again,' CDC Director Says Amid Post-Thanksgiving Increases

Speaking at a Congressional hearing on Thursday, Nov. 30, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said: "We are going back up again, which we expected after a lot of travel and gathering at Thanksgiving."

Nationwide, in the latest data for the week ending Saturday, Nov. 25, there was a 10.6 percent increase in emergency room visits and 10 percent increase in hospitalizations. In addition, the test positivity rate went up 1.2 percent.

“We are in full season of RSV," Cohen said. "We are having a pretty typical flu season. We do expect to have a lot more flu cases over the course of December and January.

“Even though those are going up, and we are at the peak of RSV, COVID is still the respiratory virus that is putting the most number of folks in the hospital and taking their lives.”

The most notable COVID case increases have been in Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states.

In Minnesota, new wastewater data revealed a 50 percent increase in cases compared to pre-Thanksgiving levels.

