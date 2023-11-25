Covid-19: CDC's List Of Symptoms For Virus Now Numbers 11; Here's Latest Rundown

Fever

Now, nearly five years later, the virus remains an everyday part of American life, with about 1,000 deaths from the disease nationwide each week.

As COVID has evolved, mainly from the highly contagious Omicron strain and several of its subvariants, the CDC's updated list of symptoms for the virus now numbers 11.

They are:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC notes the list does not include all possible symptoms.

People with COVID have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness, the CDC added, saying that symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

