Cool Start To Month Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern

It will be sunny Saturday, May 6 with a high temperature in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees and light winds, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday, May 7 will be mostly sunny for much of the day with a high temperature in the low 70s.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon and there will be a chance for showers late Sunday evening into the early overnight hours.

It will be even warmer on Monday, May 8 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 75 degrees.

