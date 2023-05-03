Cool, Showery Stretch Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

Wednesday, May 3 will be another raw day with scattered showers expected in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

More showers are possible Wednesday night and through the overnight hours with the temperature falling to the low 40s.

Look for more of the same on Thursday, May 4, with mostly cloudy skies, a high temperature in the mid-50s, and scattered showers once again in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will gradually start to rebound on Friday, May 5 followed by the big change in the weather pattern.

Morning showers are possible on Friday before skies gradually become partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Things will brighten up just in time for the weekend.

It will be mostly sunny both on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid-60s before it warms up to a high temperature of around 70 degrees on Sunday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.