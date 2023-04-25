Overcast 55°

SHARE

Construction Worker Seriously Injured After 20-Foot Fall In Hudson Valley

A construction worker was seriously injured after falling from a second-floor roof to the first floor. 

The area of the construction accident and rescue in Orange County.
The area of the construction accident and rescue in Orange County. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Orange County around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the town of Highland Falls on Owens Farm Road.

According to the Highland Falls Police Chief Frank Basile, a construction worker was working on a second-floor roof when he fell 20 to 30 feet to the first-floor roof area.

The worker had to be rescued by firefighters using a basket in a technical rescue, police said.

The man was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries, the chief said.

The department was assisted by:

  • Town of Highland Falls Fire Department
  • Highland Falls EMS
  • West Point Fire Department
  • Fort Montgomery Fire Department

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE