Construction Worker Seriously Injured After 20-Foot Fall In Hudson Valley

The incident took place in Orange County around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the town of Highland Falls on Owens Farm Road.

According to the Highland Falls Police Chief Frank Basile, a construction worker was working on a second-floor roof when he fell 20 to 30 feet to the first-floor roof area.

The worker had to be rescued by firefighters using a basket in a technical rescue, police said.

The man was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries, the chief said.

The department was assisted by:

Town of Highland Falls Fire Department

Highland Falls EMS

West Point Fire Department

Fort Montgomery Fire Department

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

