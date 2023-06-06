Comedian Matt Rife Set To Perform In New York As Part Of World Tour

The 27-year-old comic, who has amassed nearly 18 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, is set to perform seven shows in New York as part of his upcoming “ProbleMATTic World Tour,” which was announced Monday, June 5.

Fans can catch Rife at the following New York shows:

Schenectady - Jan. 31, 2024 at Proctor’s Theatre

- Jan. 31, 2024 at Proctor’s Theatre New York City - Feb. 2, 2024 at Radio City Music Hall

- Feb. 2, 2024 at Radio City Music Hall Waterloo - Feb. 28 and 29, 2024 at del Lago Resort & Casino

- Feb. 28 and 29, 2024 at del Lago Resort & Casino Syracuse - March 30, 2024 at Landmark Theatre

Rife announced the tour in a TikTok video featuring fellow celebs Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. In the video, Kutcher plays a genie who grants Rife his wish of embarking on a world tour.

The comedian went on to thank “everyone who made this happen” in an Instagram post from Times Square on Tuesday, June 6.

“Especially YOU. The fans/friends. You guys did this,” Rife said. “I love you all and I can't wait to see you in your city!”

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Rife first rose to fame on MTV’s sketch comedy and improv game show “Wild ‘N Out.” He has since appeared on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Fresh Off the Boat.

He has already released two comedy specials with 2021’s “Only Fans” and this year’s “Matthew Steven Rife.”

Rife’s “ProbleMATTic” tour kicks off July 23, 2023 in Spokane, Washington, and will feature over 100 shows in North America, Europe, and Australia.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, on Rife’s website.

