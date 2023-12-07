Comedian Kevin Hart Set To Perform 2 Shows In NY

The 44-year-old “Jumanji” star will first take the stage on Long Island, performing at Westbury’s NYCB Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 10.

After that, it’s up to Albany for a performance at the Palace Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Both shows are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and promise to feature all-new material, according to a Palace Theatre Facebook post.

Tickets to the show range from $59 to $299.

The show is billed as a phone-free experience, with electronic devices placed in Yondr pouches that can be opened before and after the show.

Hart’s comedy tours began in 2009 with “I’m a Grown Little Man.” He has since put out seven more specials, including 2011’s “Laugh at My Pain,” which grossed over $15 million.

He has appeared in a number of films, including "Paper Soldiers" (2002), "Scary Movie 3" (2003), "Little Fockers" (2010), and "Think Like a Man" (2012).

Find more information on Hart’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.