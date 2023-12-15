Combined $10M In NY Lottery Prizes Claimed By Man Using Same Set Of Numbers

Robert Goldup, of Schenectady, claimed a CASH4LIFE ticket worth a combined $10 million, the NY Lottery announced.

After buying five sets of numbers for the Tuesday, Sept. 19 drawing, Goldup decided to use the same five numbers on four of the five games and a different number for the sixth spot – the Cash Ball – for each game.

The strategy paid off big time, earning Goldup one First Prize worth $7,000 a day for life and three Second Prizes worth an additional $1,000 a week for life, each.

New York’s CASH4LIFE game guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million for a First Prize win and $1 million for a Second Prize win.

Goldup opted to take the lump-sum payout of $6,479,964 after required withholdings.

He bought the incredibly lucky ticket in Schenectady, at the Speedway located at 1911 Curry Road.

Players can check their tickets any time on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.