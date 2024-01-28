College Student In Hudson Valley Killed In Hit-Run Crash Near Campus

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 in Ulster County outside SUNY New Paltz where the victim, Ray Rattray, age 22, was a student.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Route 208 in the town of New Paltz between the area of Hawk Drive and Cross Creek Road.

When deputies arrived, they located Rattray, a New York City resident, in a wooded area approximately 20 feet from the road.

Rattray was a Philosophy major, an Educational Opportunity Program student, a member of the men’s rugby club, and "a friend to many fellow New Paltz Hawks," the university said in a statement.

A memorial site has been set up on campus near Gunk Pond, where students and members of the SUNY New Paltz community can place flowers and other commemorations in Rattray's memory.

"We encourage our community to be safe and do not place memorials at the site of the accident on Route 208," the university said.

Trained Counseling Center staffers are available to provide direct support to students "who need assistance processing this tragedy," the university said.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office said its investigation determined Rattray was walking home from class on the shoulder of the southbound lane of Route 208 when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling south.

This investigation is open and active.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is encouraged to call the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. To speak with a detective, call 845-338-3640 or call the confidential tip line at 845-340-3599.

The vehicle fled the scene after sustaining damage to the front end on the passenger side.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with this investigation by:

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit,

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI),

Ulster County District Attorney’s Office,

SUNY New Paltz Police,

Town of New Paltz Police Department.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

