Cold Front Will Bring Line Of Showers, Possible Storms, Followed By Shift In Temps

A cold front will move through the region accompanied by precipitation and followed by a drop in temperatures.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Ahead of the late-day arrival of the front on Wednesday, May 24, skies will be mainly clear, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.

A line of showers will accompany the front, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.

The front will sweep southward, causing a sharp drop in temperatures, starting in areas farther north and inland and continuing in the evening into Thursday, May 25. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees below the normal average Thursday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Getaway day for Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 26 will be dry, with mainly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low-70s.

A coastal storm on track for the weekend is currently projected to track south and mainly affect the mid-Atlantic states.

"For now at least, the Memorial Day weekend looks to be dry in New York City and Boston," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

