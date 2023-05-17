Cold Front Pushes Through Region, Bringing Fall-Like Feel, Gusty Winds

A cold front that moved across the area overnight has resulted in a drop in temperatures into the upper 40s and the low 50s on Wednesday morning, May 17, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will climb to around the 60-degree mark, but strong wind speeds of around 15 miles per hour and higher gusts will make it feel cooler.

Temperatures could drop below the freezing mark across the Northeast Wednesday night, May 17, bringing the risk for a frost or freeze. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will be a bit more seasonable on Thursday, May 18, with sunny skies, calm winds a high temperature in the mid-60s.

Friday, May 19 will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Unsettled weather appears likely for the start of the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies expected Saturday, May 20 with showers likely at times during the day and evening.

The high temperature will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

