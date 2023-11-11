Cold Front Brings Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees and overnight lows dipping to just below the freezing mark into the mid to upper 20s.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday, Nov. 12 which will be brisk with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

The overnight low will be in the mid-20s, with sunny skies on Monday, Nov. 13 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

The outlook for Tuesday, Nov. 14 calls for sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

It will remain sunny, brisk, and dry on Wednesday, Nov. 15 with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.