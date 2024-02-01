Cold Front Accompanied By Scattered Rain, Snow Showers Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

Scattered rain showers will accompany the passage of the front, with snow showers farther inland as the front moves from the northwest into the southeast late Thursday night, Feb. 1 into Groundhog Day morning on Friday, Feb. 2.

The passage of the front will lead to a sunny stretch of cooler, drier days after nine straight days in which skies were cloudy.

"Expect a long stretch of dry weather for the weekend into early next week, along with seasonable temperatures," according to the National Weather Service. "No major storms are expected through at least early next week."

Before the sun returns, Friday will be mostly cloudy during the morning and afternoon before skies clear at night.

Friday's high temperature will be in the low 40s before dropping into the mid to upper 20s overnight into Saturday, Feb. 3 with wind-chill values in the teens.

Saturday will be bright and sunny with a high temperature in the mid-30s.

It will remain clear overnight into Sunday, Feb. 4, which will be sunny with a high temperature of around 40 degrees and overnight lows in the 20s.

The outlook for Monday, Feb. 5 calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-30s.

