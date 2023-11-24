Coastal Storm To Affect Post-Thanksgiving Travel Across Northeast: Here's Timing

The time frame for the storm is late Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26 into the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 27, according to the National Weather Service.

"On Sunday, rain will mainly be confined to eastern Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware before spreading into New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York by Sunday night," according to AccuWeather.com. "By Monday, rain will primarily focus across New England."

As the system collides with cold air, areas in upstate New York, northwestern Massachusetts, and northern New England (shown in pink in the image above) will see some snowfall overnight.

Ahead of the arrival of the system, it will be mainly sunny, dry, and brisk on both Black Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25.

After temperatures rise to the low-40s by around noon Friday, they will fall into the upper 30s during the remainder of the day.

Saturday's high temperature will be around 40 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny most of the day with the high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

There will be a chance for rain starting in the late afternoon as the quick-moving system moves in, bringing about three-quarters of an inch of rain to most spots in the region.

Sies will gradually become partly sunny on Monday, and the high temperature will rise to around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.