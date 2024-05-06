Hudson Valley City Names New Police Chief

Newburgh City Manager Todd Venning announced Monday, May 6, that Lt. Brandon Rola had been appointed the City's Chief of Police.

Rola is a decorated 16-year department veteran who has risen through the ranks since beginning his policing career in 2008.

"Chief Brandon Rola represents the very best of the City of Newburgh Police Department: an officer who rose through the ranks with unimpeachable integrity, selfless acts of heroism, an unwavering commitment to our community, and innate leadership qualities that have garnered the respect of his fellow police officers and City staff, Venning said.

"City residents can take immense pride that their police department has developed an exceptional homegrown leader to become their Chief of Police."

Rola began his career with the City of Newburgh Police Department as a patrol officer after graduating from Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh with a bachelor of science in Business Administration and Management.

Rola immediately pursued training and leadership opportunities, quickly becoming an instructor at the Orange County Police Academy, an in-service instructor for the department, and eventually a state Department of Criminal Justice Services-certified instructor.

During this time, Venning said, Rola received national attention for heroically finding and rescuing two young Newburgh brothers trapped for hours under a snow embankment.

Rola was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2016, where he utilized his FBI training to lead several specialized tactical units and supervised the City's Traffic Safety and STOP DWI programs.

Rola was promoted to lieutenant in 2020 and has served as the department's Operations Commander.

In 2022, Rola rescued a drowning man in Downing Park.

He is one of the department's most decorated members, receiving nearly 30 merit service awards, including a Bronze Star.

Rola has also served as the President of the Police Superior Officers Association.

Mayor Torrance Harvey will swear in Rola during the Monday, May 13, City Council Meeting.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.