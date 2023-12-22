Christmas Eve Day Forecast Changes: Here's When These Parts Of NY Could See Snow

Earlier long-range forecasts called for dry conditions in the days before Monday, Dec. 25.

But now, there's a window for a chance of showers for most of the Northeast starting shortly after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 24, and continuing into the early afternoon on Christmas Eve Day, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

But overnight, the temperature is expected to dip just below the freezing mark in those areas where snowfall is possible.

Parts of New England, including all of Massachusetts and some areas in northern Connecticut, along with areas in upstate New York, could see light snow or a mix of rain and snow from around 1 a.m. until about 8 a.m. Sunday.

About a half-inch of snowfall is possible, especially in the Saratoga and Albany areas. There's also. chance of light snow in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Areas farther south in the Northeast could see flurries.

Christmas Day will be a bit milder, with a high temperature of around 50 degrees and partly sunny skies.

The workweek will wrap up with a brisk and dry day on Friday, Dec. 22, with mainly sunny skies, a high temperature in the mid-30s, and wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

The mercury will climb on Saturday, Dec. 23, with the high hitting the low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies and calm winds.

After Christmas Day, a slow-moving storm system will move in from the Midwest on Tuesday, Dec. 26, just in time to affect post-Christmas travel, the National Weather Service says.

Rain is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, become steady Tuesday night, and continue at times on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The high temperature will be around 50 degrees both days with the overnight lows well above freezing, meaning precipitation will not change over to snow at any point for most of the Northeast.

In northernmost New York and New England, there could be light snow at times, including Thursday morning, Dec. 28, when the system could produce some leftover showers for the rest of the region.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

