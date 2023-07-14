Light Drizzle 83°

Child Under 13 Sexually Abused For Years, Man From Region Charged

A man from the region has been charged with predatory sexual assault of a child following an investigation by New York State Police.

Lavaun Weir Photo Credit: New York State Police
Sullivan County resident Lavaun Weir, age 31, of Monticello, was arrested on Thursday, July 13, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Nevel said an investigation revealed Weir engaged in deviant sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old and the abuse occurred over several years. 

As a result, Weir was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, a felony.

Weir was arraigned in the Town of Fallsburg Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. 

He is due back in court on Wednesday, July 26.

