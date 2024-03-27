Overcast 41°

Child Struck By School Bus In Rockland County, Police Say

A 6-year-old Hudson Valley boy is recovering after being struck by a school bus.

The area where the child was struck.

Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Rockland County around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 26 in Monsey.

According to Det. Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police, the child was struck by a school bus on West Maple Avenue. 

Franklin said the child suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by Hatzolah Ambulance Corps.

Details were not released on how the child was struck or if the bus driver was ticketed. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

