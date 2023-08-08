Child Sex: Hudson Valley Man Charged With Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl, DA Says

Orange County resident Dylan M. Benner, age 21, of Middletown, was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child on Thursday, Aug. 3, said District Attorney David M. Hoovler and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

Benner was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

Police allege that on or about Tuesday, Aug. 1, Benner solicited the child and met her in Port Jervis where he engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, the DA's office said.

The City of Port Jervis Police investigated the incident, with the assistance of:

New York State Police Troop F Forensic Identification Unit

Orange County Child Advocacy Center

Orange County Child Abuse Unit

Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Police implore anyone with information related to this case, or with any other relevant information related to Benner to come forward and call the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.