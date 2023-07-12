Child Sex Abuse: 14-Year-Old Victim Of Hudson Valley Man

Orange County resident, Christopher Johnson, age 32, of the city of Newburgh, was arrested on Thursday, July 6, following an investigation by the New York State Police, the City of Newburgh Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s office, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The investigation began after allegations that Johnson engaged in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old, Nevel said.

Johnson was charged with criminal sexual acts and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to the Orange County Jail on $25,000 cash bail / $75,000 secured bond.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in the Town of New Windsor Court on Wednesday, July 12.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Johnson or knows of someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-457-1388.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.