Child Porn Arrest: School Therapist From Orange County Coaxed Teen Into Sending Nudes, Feds Say

Orange County resident Michael Meyers, age 62, of Port Jervis, was arraigned in White Plains federal court on Monday, Nov. 20.

According to the criminal complaint, an FBI investigation found that Meyers communicated with a 16-year-old minor on the app Discord.

During their conversation, he allegedly asked the victim to send him several sexually explicit images and the victim complied.

Meyers has worked as an occupational therapist at Oceanside High School on Long Island since September 1998, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District.

Prosecutors did not specify whether the alleged victim is a student at the school.

It was not immediately clear whether he was still employed by the district, though his name was still listed on the staff directory as of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“The fact Meyers was employed in a school makes this alleged crime even more horrific,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith.

“Both the bad guys and the American public need to know the FBI is committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, and anyone attempting to sexually exploit a child can expect to end up in handcuffs and face serious punishment in the criminal justice system.”

Meyers is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum 15 years in federal prison.

